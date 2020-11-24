Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles

S. Jaishankar will visit Bahrain, UAE, and Seychelles from November 24 to 29 in what will be the Indian Foreign Minister's visit to West Asia and the Western Indian Ocean since the pandemic.

During the visit, Jaishankar will meet his partners and furthermore the top authority of Bahrain, UAE, and Seychelles.

Jaishankar's visit to Bahrain on November 24-25 will be his first visit to the nation as the Foreign Minister. He will actually pass on sympathies to the Bahraini administration on the death of Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa receptacle Salman Al Khalifa on November 11.

He will hold chats on two-sided issues just as territorial and worldwide issues of shared interest. Bahrain has in excess of 350,000 Indians and the two nations have cooperated to confront the Covid-19 pandemic. Flights are operational between the two nations under an air bubble course of action.

The Minister will visit UAE on November 25-26. He is planned to meet the Foreign Minister of UAE, Sheik Abdullah receptacle Zayed Al Nahyan on November 26. The two chiefs will take forward the great collaboration among India and UAE under our exhaustive vital organization and trade sees on different provincial and worldwide issues, as per an MEA proclamation.

The Minister will likewise examine ways for Indian laborers to continue their positions in UAE in the post-Covid situation. In excess of 3,000,000 Indians live and work in UAE.

India and UAE have kept up close elevated level contacts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheik Mohamed container Zayed Al Nahyan during the pandemic. Jaishankar himself has additionally addressed the UAE Foreign Minister a few times in the previous few months. They likewise co-led the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in September 2020.

A gathering of the High Level Task Force on Investments (HLTFI) was co-led by the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways and Chairman, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) toward the beginning of November.

Jaishankar will venture out to Seychelles on 27-28 November and will approach the recently chose President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan to introduce welcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and examine with him the needs of the new Government and roads for additional reinforcing India-Seychelles reciprocal relations. He will likewise hold two-sided meetings with the recently selected Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.