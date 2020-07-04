Indian expat falls asleep at Dubai airport, misses flight

An Indian expat, who was eagerly waiting to be repatriated after cancelling his visa, missed a jumbo jet flying 427 stranded Indians to Kerala. The reason is amusing. The gentleman fell asleep at the Dubai International Airport.

P Shajahan, who worked as a storekeeper with a company in Musaffah in Abu Dhabi, told Gulf News on Friday that he fell asleep as he had not slept on Wednesday night waiting for confirmation about the flight and had caught an early morning taxi to reach Dubai.

He was supposed to fly on the Emirates jumbo jet to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, which was chartered by the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) Dubai.

After finishing the check-in procedures and rapid test, he reached the waiting area of the boarding gate at Terminal 3 in the afternoon. Following this, he sat away from most of the others.

And fell asleep.

Airline officials could not trace Shajahan when the flight was to take off. They are now trying to send him on another Emirates flight that will be chartered on Saturday.