/Indian defence minister's warning to Pakistan: One route to Karachi is via Sir Creek

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in Gujarat's Bhuj on Vijaya Dashmi (Dusshera) on Thursday (Oct 2) expressed concerns over build up of Pakistani military infrastructure adjacent to Sir Creek region along the Indian border, and warned Islamabad against any "misadventure".

"Pakistan has increased its military infrastructure in Sir Creek. If Pakistan attempts to do any misadventure, we will send a strong message. Pakistan should remember, way to Karachi goes thru Sir Creek,' said Singh.

He accused Pakistan of purposely keeping the dispute alive after 78 years of independence, despite India's efforts to resolve it through dialogue. Singh calling Pakistan's intention's flawed said," Friends, even after 78 years of independence, a dispute persists in the Sir Creek region regarding the border. India has repeatedly attempted to resolve this issue through dialogue, but Pakistan’s intentions are not sincere; they are flawed. The recent buildup of Pakistan’s military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek clearly reflects its intentions."

Singh threatened to alter the history and geography of Pakistan if it dared to make any misadventure in the Sir Creek region. He also thanked the Border Security Force (BSF) and the armed forces for keeping the borders of the country safe.