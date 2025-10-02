Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Indian defence minister's warning to Pakistan: One route to Karachi is via Sir Creek

Indian defence minister's warning to Pakistan: One route to Karachi is via Sir Creek

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Oct 02, 2025, 11:59 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 12:08 IST
Indian defence minister's warning to Pakistan: One route to Karachi is via Sir Creek

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of purposely keeping the dispute alive after 78 years of independence, despite India's efforts to resolve it through dialogue.

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in Gujarat's Bhuj on Vijaya Dashmi (Dusshera) on Thursday (Oct 2) expressed concerns over build up of Pakistani military infrastructure adjacent to Sir Creek region along the Indian border, and warned Islamabad against any "misadventure".

"Pakistan has increased its military infrastructure in Sir Creek. If Pakistan attempts to do any misadventure, we will send a strong message. Pakistan should remember, way to Karachi goes thru Sir Creek,' said Singh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He accused Pakistan of purposely keeping the dispute alive after 78 years of independence, despite India's efforts to resolve it through dialogue. Singh calling Pakistan's intention's flawed said," Friends, even after 78 years of independence, a dispute persists in the Sir Creek region regarding the border. India has repeatedly attempted to resolve this issue through dialogue, but Pakistan’s intentions are not sincere; they are flawed. The recent buildup of Pakistan’s military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek clearly reflects its intentions."

Singh threatened to alter the history and geography of Pakistan if it dared to make any misadventure in the Sir Creek region. He also thanked the Border Security Force (BSF) and the armed forces for keeping the borders of the country safe.

"India’s borders are being vigilantly protected by the Indian armed forces and the BSF. If Pakistan dares to make any misadventure in the Sir Creek region, it will face such a decisive response that both history and geography will be altered. Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the Creek," said Singh.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics