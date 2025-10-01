/'My husband is no threat', says Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo in letter to President Murmu; asks for his 'unconditional release'

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk, has sent an emotional appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to understand the situation in Ladakh. In her letter, Angmo highlighted her husband’s peaceful activism on issues like climate change and the rights of Ladakh’s tribal communities, demanding his “unconditional release” after his arrest under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) following protests in the region.

Wangchuk, known for his work advocating for climate action and education reform, was detained last week in Leh after violent protests erupted over the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh. His wife described the arrest as a “witch hunt” aimed at silencing his peaceful activism, which has spanned over four years. Angmo’s letter pointed out that her husband’s detention violated several legal rights, claiming she had not been able to communicate with him since his arrest. She also mentioned that the authorities failed to explain his legal rights or allow her to meet him. Furthermore, she said that two members of her institute, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), had been taken into custody without proper legal authorisation.

In her heartfelt letter, Angmo questioned whether advocating for climate action, educational reforms, and the upliftment of Ladakh’s vulnerable communities could really be seen as a threat to national security. She further emphasized Wangchuk’s dedication to strengthening India’s borders and supporting the Indian Army, stressing that his actions were in service of the nation.