Indian defence minister inaugurates strategically important bridges near China and Pakistan borders

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (December 28) virtually inaugurated 24 bridges and three roads constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in four States and two Union Territories of the country. He also commended BRO for achieving the feat despite the challenges of sub-zero temperatures and high altitudes.

These bridges and roads are constructed with an aim to ensure the swift movement of troops at borders with China and Pakistan. It will also boost tourism in the region, ensuring socio-economic development.

The official press release by the government stated that out of 24 bridges, nine are in Jammu & Kashmir, five each in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand, and one each in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. On the other hand, out of the three roads, two are in Ladakh and one is in West Bengal.

The highlight of the inauguration was India's first indigenous Class 70 140-feet Double-Lane Modular Bridge, built at the height of 11,000 feet at Flag Hill Dokala, Sikkim and the Chisumle-Demchok road at Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh, which holds the Guinness World Record of world's highest motorable road.

"Roads in border areas cater to the strategic needs and ensure equal participation of remote areas in the development of the nation," Singh said during the virtual inauguration from the nation's capital, New Delhi.

"It is an important milestone on the path to achieve 'Make in India' as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is a symbol of the Government's resolve to provide faster connectivity to border areas. It will also pave the way for the construction of more bridges in such areas," he added.

The defence minister also announced setting up of 'BRO Cafes' at 75 places, as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The official release stated that these cafes will showcase the local traditions and facilities such as food, parking, sitting area, souvenir shops, medical inspection rooms and photo galleries.

The newly constructed bridges will help Indian troops

It is understood that the Flag Hill-Dokla road will reduce the travel time for Indian troops to reach the Dokla area near the Doklam plateau where a stand-off took place between Indian and Chinese armies in 2017.

The road connecting Chisumale to Demchock provides an alternate route from Leh to the strategically important Demchock.

(With inputs from agencies)