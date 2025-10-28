/Indian Coast Guard saves injured Iranian fisher 1,500kms from Indian shores

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully carried out a long-range medical evacuation of a critically injured Iranian fisherman from the fishing vessel Al-Owais, located in the middle of Arabian Sea, approximately 1500km off Kochi, Kerala. For context, the rescue was conducted in the high seas, approximately midway between Indian and the Horn of Africa.

Indian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai received information from MRCC Chabahar, Iran, regarding a medical emergency and engine failure onboard the Iranian fishing vessel Al-Owais. Iranian national Allah Baksh, who was at the helm of the vessel had sustained serious injuries to both eyes and deep lacerations on his right ear following an onboard explosion during fuel transfer to the generator.

Considering the life-threatening situation at the high seas, MRCC (Mumbai) immediately activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to alert vessels in the vicinity and initiate coordinated assistance. Further, ICG Ship Sachet, which was on return passage from an overseas deployment to East African countries, was directed to render immediate assistance.

Simultaneously, MT STI Grace, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker enroute from Kuwait to Moroni, Comoros, was diverted in the wee hours of Monday, (Oct 27) to assist the distressed vessel. The tanker successfully rendezvoused with the fishing vessel around 10:00 am hours the same day, embarked the injured sailor, and administered tele-medical first aid and stabilization under guidance from ICG medical personnel.

Subsequently, MRCC (Mumbai) directed MT STI Grace to proceed southwest to establish a rendezvous with ICG Ship Sachet for patient transfer and further medical management. The transfer operation was successfully executed in the morning hours of Tuesday, (Oct 28), under challenging sea conditions.

The injured fisherman is presently receiving medical treatment onboard ICG Ship Sachet, which is proceeding towards Goa, where the injured would be provided with further medical care.

This complex, challenging rescue, demonstrated yet again the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to maritime safety and humanitarian assistance beyond national boundaries. This reaffirms the ICG's role as a credible and reliable maritime search and rescue agency in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where it coordinates search and rescue across 4.6 million square kilometers.



