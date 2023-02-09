Indian Coast Guard and DRI recover 17.7 kg gold worth $1.2mn from mid-sea
A diving operation carried out by the Indian Coast Guard in a certain area, led to the recovery of the gold from the sea bed
A joint operation between the Indian Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence led to the recovery of 17.7 kg of gold, via a diving operation in the waters near the India-Sri Lanka Maritime boundary. According to the authorities, the action was carried out based on intelligence inputs.
Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam, Tamil Nadu, deployed Interceptor Boat C-432 on February 7, for a period of two days, to maintain surveillance in the Gulf of Mannar on February 8, the boat followed and intercepted a suspicious boat that was escaping at a high speed. On boarding and rummaging the vessel, the suspected contraband was not found.
Later, a diving operation carried out by the Indian Coast Guard in a certain area, led to the recovery of the gold from the sea bed. The fishing boat and its three-member crew have been handed over to Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action.
