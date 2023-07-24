Indian businessman loses $7 million while online gambling, suspect flees: Police

A businessman from Maharashtra's Nagpur lost a staggering $7 million (around Rs 58 crore) in online gambling. According to a report by the news agency PTI on Sunday (July 23), a police official said that the investigation on Saturday led to a suspect bookie and the recovery of $1.7 million (around Rs 14 crore) along with four kilograms of gold biscuits.

The official said that the accused, identified as Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, fled just before cops raided his residence in Gondia city, which is 160 kilometres away from Nagpur. Police suspect that Jain fled to Dubai.

According to Nagpur's Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Jain convinced the businessman to explore online gambling as a lucrative avenue for earning profits. "Initially hesitant, the businessman eventually succumbed to Jain's persuasion and transferred Rs 8 lakh ($9,776) through a hawala merchant."

"Jain provided the businessman with a link on WhatsApp to open an online gambling account. The businessman found Rs 8 lakh deposited in the account and he began gambling," Kumar said.

"After initial success, the businessman's fortunes took a drastic downturn as he lost a whopping Rs 58 crore while winning around Rs 5 crore," he added.

The Nagpur top cop also said that the businessman grew suspicious as he lost and demanded his money back, but Jain refused.

"The businessman lodged a complaint with the cyber police, leading to the registration of a case of fraud under the Indian Penal Code. Police raided Jain's residence in Gondia. The operation resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of evidence, including ₹ 14 crore cash and four kg gold biscuits," Kumar also said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE