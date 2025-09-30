/Indian Army sets up free coaching classes for underprivileged students in North Kashmir

Beyond its critical role in safeguarding the nation, the Indian Army is making a profound impact on the lives of young children by fostering education and opportunity in remote areas. In Vilgam Ramhal of Kupwara, the 2 Rajput Unit has established a coaching centre that is transforming the future for underprivileged children from economically disadvantaged families.

Currently, the centre serves nearly 80 students, providing them with free coaching to support their academic growth and aspirations. The initiative is designed to bridge educational gaps for those who might otherwise lack access to quality learning resources. Three dedicated teachers, committed to nurturing the next generation, are delivering comprehensive instruction at the centre, covering essential subjects and fostering a supportive learning environment.

This commendable effort by the 2 Rajput Unit reflects the Indian Army's broader commitment to nation-building, extending beyond security to empower communities through education. By investing in the youth of Vilgam Ramhal, the Army is not only shaping individual futures but also contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. Local families have expressed gratitude for the initiative, which offers hope and opportunity to children who dream of a brighter future.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The students praised the Army’s commitment to their academic growth, noting that the dedicated guidance from the centre’s three teachers has created a nurturing environment for learning. They also expressed their aspiration for the program to expand to include coaching up to the matriculation level, which would allow them to pursue higher education and achieve their long-term goals.

''I am very thankful to the Indian Army's 2 Rajput Unit, Who have kept free coaching for the students who can't afford private coaching. It costs a lot of money and they are doing it for free. I only appeal t o the army that it should be spread to other areas. I also appeal to parents who can't afford private coaching to send their children to these coaching classes, '' said Riyaz Wani, Class 8 student.

This initiative underscores the Indian Army’s role as a catalyst for social change, empowering young minds in remote areas to dream bigger and build brighter futures.

''I am a student of class 8; I am very happy that the Indian army has started free coaching classes. It's been over two months, and we have been benefited by it. The teachers here are very dedicated. I would like to thank the Indian Army for starting these classes for the underprivileged students," said Shunain, Class 8 student.

The coaching centre stands as a beacon of the Army's dedication to holistic service, blending discipline, compassion, and social responsibility to uplift underserved communities.