/Indian Army set to receive THIS number of AK-203 rifles soon - Check details

In a major boost to the Army firepower, India is set to receive 7000 more AK-203 rifles in the next 2-3 weeks, according to the sources. These rifles are part of a large deal being made in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, under a joint project between India and Russia. In the last 18 months, 48000 rifles have already been delivered. Another 1 lakh unit of rifles are expected to be delivered by 2026. The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), said that it is on schedule to deliver the units by the date mentioned. At present, half of the rifle parts are made in India but according to some sources, full local production (100% indigenisation) is expected by the end of this year.



The Indian Army is replacing the old INSAS rifles with the newer AK-203 assault rifles. Once fully indigenized (process of bringing something under the control), the Amethi factory will be going to make 12000 rifles every month — one rifle every 100 seconds.

The full order is for 6.01 lakh rifles and it is expected to be complete by December 2030, nearly two years ahead of the original deadline (2032).

AK-203 assault rifles delivery details:

Total order of AK-203 assault rifles - 601427 rifles

Final delivery deadline - December 2030

Importance of the AK-203 rifle

The AK-203 rifle is a modern and upgraded version of the famous Kalashnikov rifle. It is famous for its high accuracy, smooth handling and greater flexibility. It is useful in both anti-terror operations and high-altitude warfare.

Specifications:

Fire rate: 700 rounds per minute

Range: Up to 800 meters

Indo-Russian deal

India signed a big assault deal with Russia in July 2021 to produce over six lakh AK-203 rifles at a cost of ₹5,000 crore. This rifle manufacturing unit has been speeded up due to rising tensions at the China border and continuous security concerns from the Pakistan side.