/Indian Army officers survive miraculous chopper crash in Leh, Major General’s selfie goes viral

Three Indian Army officers survived a helicopter crash in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh in Ladakh, with a selfie taken after the incident now going viral on social media. The helicopter, part of the ageing Cheetah fleet operated by the Indian Army, crashed on May 20, officials confirmed on Saturday morning.
According to officials, the single-engine helicopter was carrying a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major and Major General Sachin Mehta, the General Officer Commanding of the 3rd Infantry Division. The Lieutenant Colonel and the Major were piloting the aircraft, while Major General Mehta was travelling as a passenger.
All three officers sustained injuries in the crash. A photograph taken after the incident showed Major General Mehta posing for a selfie with the two other injured officers while sitting on rocks near the heavily damaged helicopter. The image quickly circulated across social media platforms.
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Officials described the survival of the three officers as a “miracle”, considering the harsh mountainous terrain and the operational challenges associated with the ageing Cheetah helicopters. An official enquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash.
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The latest incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of the Cheetah helicopter fleet, which first entered service in the 1970s. The helicopters played a key role during Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when Indian forces secured strategic positions in the Siachen Glacier region. However, the fleet has also been linked to several accidents over the past few years, prompting repeated questions over its continued operational use.