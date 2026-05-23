/Rubio meets PM Modi in Delhi as India-US talks focus on energy, QUAD and trade

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sewa Teerth in New Delhi on Saturday (May 23) during his four-day visit to India, marking his first trip to the country since taking office as America’s top diplomat. Rubio had previously visited India as a US senator and as part of congressional delegations.

The meeting comes amid expanding cooperation between India and the United States across strategic, economic and technology sectors. Rubio arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his visit to Kolkata earlier in the day and is scheduled to hold detailed talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday. According to officials, the discussions are expected to focus on trade, energy cooperation, investment, emerging technologies and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

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QUAD cooperation, defence ties and India’s continued imports of discounted Russian crude are also expected to feature prominently during Rubio’s visit. The discussions come as India continues purchasing significant volumes of Russian oil at reduced prices, while Washington is seeking a larger role in India’s energy market through increased exports of liquefied natural gas and crude oil.

Talks are also likely to address strategic cooperation under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue framework, defence collaboration, emerging technologies and broader security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Soon after arriving in India with his wife, Jeanette D. Rubio, Rubio shared a message on X, writing: “Landed in India. Looking forward to a great visit!” Ahead of the visit, Rubio reiterated Washington’s interest in expanding energy cooperation with India, saying the United States was prepared to supply “as much energy” as India was willing to buy.