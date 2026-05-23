/‘India stood by us’: Sri Lanka tourism leaders recall crisis years while pitching new India expansion

Leaders of Sri Lanka's tourism sector spoke to WION at length about how both the countries can build a strong connect through shared heritage, tourism and culture. They also spoke about the support that their country has been receiving from the India government whenever required.

Nalaka Amaratunga, Chief Executive Officer, Destination Management Sector at John Kells Holdings said his country during the 2020- 2021 period of Covid faced tough times which was followed by the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. But India came to the rescue of its neighbour.

"In 2020-2021 we had COVID and everything sort of came to a standstill. And in 2022-2023 we had the economic crisis where we are so grateful that India came to bail us out when we really didn't have the means to get the fuel and we had to stay in cues for 48 hours sometimes even more than that even 72 hours during the latter stage," said Amaratunga at the Mahasanman, an event organised by Zee Kalak, the Gujarati channel of zee media corporation limited, on Friday (May 22).

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He then went on to say how Sri Lanka has fought the odds and come out strong. He then said the connect between India and Sri Lanka is mutual.

"Then we went through so many things and but we have come and today we are here standing strong and showcasing one of the best uh of the best. The connect is mutual," said Amaratunga

"We all love food whether it's Sri Lankan or Indian. Whether he's from Ahmedabbad or from south India or the west or east or north I suppose food plays a big role and more than anything culture...something that I feel is that we we go down or we are connected with something much bigger than who we are who we are today is because of you know something that is in our bloodline something that we've sort of carried with us,