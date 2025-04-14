Srinagar: For the first time since India’s independence, Simari, a border village in the Karnah Valley of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, has been fully electrified and LPG-enabled through a joint initiative of the Indian Army’s Vajr Division and the Aseem Foundation, under the aegis of Chinar Corps.

Situated on the Line of Control, with one half of the village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Simari holds a key strategic and democratic importance as Polling Booth No. 1 of India.

Until now, the villagers struggled with limited power and primitive cooking facilities. This project has transformed 53 households with solar microgrids and clean cooking LPG kits, significantly improving the quality of life.

“The initiative is dedicated in the memory of Col. Santosh Mahadik, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal, who laid down his life in service to the nation. In a solemn tribute, Col. Mahadik’s mother, Mrs. Kalinda Mahadik and Mr. Sarang Gosavi, Founder & MD of Aseem Foundation, jointly inaugurated the solar electrification system in Simari,” said the Indian Army.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by over 300 villagers, including women, children, and local elders. The emotionally charged gathering reflected a deep sense of pride, gratitude, and unity, as electricity finally brought happiness to the homes.

The Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to border area development is in alignment with the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme. It reinforces the Army’s role not just as defenders of the nation, but also as partners in progress—bringing light, dignity, and opportunity to even the remotest frontiers of India.

The village, comprising 53 homes and a population of 347 people, has been divided into four micro-grid clusters. Each cluster is equipped with solar panels, inverters, batteries, and necessary electrical infrastructure to ensure a steady power supply. Homes were outfitted with LED lighting, power sockets, and protective limiters, bringing light into spaces that had for long lived in darkness.