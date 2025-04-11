Two more terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operation in the Chhatru forest area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir taking the toll to three terrorists killed so far.

Earlier One terrorist body was recovered from the operation site by the security forces. The Exchange of fire had resumed between terrorists and security forces in the Chhatru forest area of Kishtwar district early Friday morning after three continuous days of massive search operations in the area.

According to top security officials, three dead bodies of the terrorists have been recovered along with arms and ammunition from the operation site. Security forces believe that all the killed terrorists are foreigners.

Earlier Indian Army had said that one terrorist was killed during the fresh gunfight at the operation site.

''Op Chhatru, Based on specific #intelligence, a joint search and destroy #operation along with @jkp was launched on 09 Apr in #Chhatru forest #Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day. The #terrorists were effectively engaged, and a firefight ensued.

One #terrorist has thus far been neutralised. Despite hostile terrain & adverse weather, relentless operations by our #brave #Soldiers continues, '' said the Indian Army.

The twin encounters between security forces and terrorists started on April 9 at Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. Both operations have been on since. More deployment was brought in at the Kishtwar encounter site to make sure the terrorists didn't flee from the spot. Security forces believe there could be few more terrorists holed up at the operation site.

One More operation is being carried out by security forces in the Udhampur district. A brief gunfight between security forces and terrorists took place on April 9 and since then security forces have been carrying out the search operation in the area.

Security forces have also pushed in drones and choppers to look for the hiding terrorists in the forest area. Security forces not only have been dealing with the dense forest ranges but also the bad weather conditions. It's been raining across various parts of the Union Territory for the last few days.