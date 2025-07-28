/Indian Army brings solar power to the remotest village Jaba in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district

The Indian Army has been continuously working towards the upliftment of the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir. In a remote village of Jaba in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Indian Army has brought solar power to the doorsteps of the villagers, bringing a lot of cheer and joy for the people who live very close to the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army, along with Pune-based ASEEM Foundation, had taken it upon themselves to make sure that the village has access to reliable, eco-friendly electricity—transforming daily life, facilitating education, and driving inclusive community development. The project stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s people-first approach and dedication to sustainable transformation in underserved regions.

The solar power system was dedicated to the martyrs of Kargil Vijay Diwas and was allocated by Mrs Pallavi Ashutosh Sharma in loving memory of her late husband, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma of the Indian Army. The event was attended by Panchayat leaders and local residents, all of whom celebrated this milestone with heartfelt gratitude.

This project comes as a huge hope for the villagers of Jaba and acts as an empowerment for the local community. The Indian Army has continuously been working tirelessly in these areas to help with the upliftment of the villagers.

''Electricity came here one and a half years ago, but the power supply was very irregular, just 3–4 hours a day. Plus, people in Jaba are poor; they could not afford the monthly tariff also, '' said a villager.