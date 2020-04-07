Indian-American journo Brahm Kanchibotla dies of COVID-19 in New York

Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla has died of COVID-19 in New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

The journalist died on Monday morning after nine days in a hospital.

Brahm Kanchibotla was a correspondent for United News of India. He showed COVID-19 symptoms on March 23. When his conditions worsened, he was admitted to a hospital on Long Island on March 28. He was put on ventilator on March 31, and on Monday he had a cardiac arrest.

The 66-year-old journalist had emigrated to the US in 1992 after having worked for several publications in India.

Brahm Kanchibotla is survived by his wife Anjana, son Sudama and daughter Siujana. His son Sudama Kanchibotla said that the family was not sure of the last rites for him because of the restrictions in New York.

The US has recorded a total of 368,196 confirmed cases, while the death toll stood at 10,986. At least 4,758 people have died of COVID-19 in New York City.

