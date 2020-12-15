Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar expresses solidarity with people facing drought in Madagascar

Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar on Monday expressed his solidarity with people facing drought situation in South of Madagascar.

Kumar called on Foreign Minister of Madagascar Tehindrazanarivelo and expressed his concern over the drought situation in the southern part of Madagascar. He also discussed issues of mutual interest of both the countries with him.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar met the Foreign Minister @Tehindrazanari1 today to express solidarity with the drought situation in South of Madagascar and discussed issues of mutual interest between #India and #Madagascar, India in Madagascar and Comoros wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the month of November, India and Madagascar were going to sign several pacts to enhance ties between the two counties.

"MoUs in the field of traditional medicine, health, culture, tourism, telemedicine and tele-education among others are under discussion," according to sources.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Madagascar in 2018 on a state visit during which a defence cooperation agreement was signed.

Madagascar has a strong Indian diaspora mostly from Gujarat. Over 20,000 Indians play a key role in the trade and economy of Madagascar.

(With inputs from agencies)