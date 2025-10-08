/Indian Air Force Day 2025: Date, history, and importance — Everything you need to know

India celebrates Air Force Day on October 8 annually to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8, 1932, with a vision for air power that would shape the country's defence system for decades to come. The 2025 celebration marks the IAF's 93rd anniversary, with the theme focusing on its response to the terrorist infrastructure following the April 22 attack through Operation Sindoor.

Every year, Indian Air Force (IAF) Day features parades, air shows, and displays of advanced technology to honour the sacrifices and bravery of air warriors and showcase the force's modernisation and strength. The IAF Day 2025 is being held at the Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad, where the celebrations include a grand parade, aircraft flypasts, and displays of advanced aerial weaponry.

What is the history of the Indian Air Force (IAF)?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Under British rule, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force, which was initially known as the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF). After World War II and India's independence in 1947, the Indian Air Force was established in 1950, dropping the 'Royal' prefix. Since then, the IAF has fought in several conflicts, including wars with Pakistan and China, and played a significant role in major operations and peacekeeping missions.

What is the significance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day?

The day honours the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force, showcasing their operational excellence, technological progress, and humanitarian efforts. It also celebrates the IAF’s unwavering role in safeguarding India’s skies and strengthening national security.

The 2025 celebrations place special emphasis on Operation Sindoor—India’s swift retaliatory action targeting Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack in April.

Major achievements of the Indian Air Force