In the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were gunned down, Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

The meeting of Air Force chief with the Prime Minister comes less than 24 hours after Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff met the PM.

While there hasn't been anything officially said so far, it is reported that the meeting has taken place over the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The Pahalgam attack

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 people were gunned down by terrorists having links to Pakistan, in the Baisaran meadow on April 22. Known as ‘mini-Switzerland', Baisaran is located at a distance of 5 kilometres from the main centre of Pahalgam.

The meadow is accessible only by foot or ponies and is also a popular trekking location. The rugged, steep, difficult to traverse terrain made it a likely target by terrorists. Also there were no vehicles available nearby and no structures to hide when the attack unfolded.

