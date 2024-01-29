India: Woman techie in Pune shot dead inside hotel room, boyfriend apprehended

A woman software engineer in India's Pune was shot dead inside a hotel room in the Hinjewadi area on Saturday (Jan 27). According to a report by the news agency ANI early Monday, police said the victim was identified as 26-year-old Vandana Dwivedi. Police said that Dwivedi hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and worked in an IT firm in Pune.

She was called to the hotel room by her boyfriend Rishabh Nigam. Speaking to ANI, a police official said that the woman's body was found on Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to her head. Nigam, the prime suspect in the crime, was initially on the run but was apprehended in Mumbai.

The official said that Dwivedi and Nigam were employed in the same IT firm, and preliminary information suggested that they were in a relationship. The motive behind the killing is unclear and further investigation is underway.

According to media reports, CCTV footage showed Nigam leaving the hotel room on Saturday night after committing the crime. He then fled to Mumbai where he was apprehended.

A report by India Today said that Dwivedi and Nigam had known each other for the last 10 years, and the man came to Pune with a plan to kill the 26-year-old as he had suspicions about her character.