VIDEO: On cam footage shows Pune gangster Sharad Mohol's shocking murder in India

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a brazen act of violence, notorious 40-year-old gangster Sharad Mohol, from Pune city in the Indian state of Maharashtra, was gunned down on Friday (Jan 5) afternoon in the Kothrud neighbourhood. The viral video of the incident has been going viral on social media. Mohol was allegedly gunned down by members of his own gang members.

The incident took place when Mohol, on the day of his wedding anniversary, was ambushed by three to four assailants in the Sutardara locality of Kothrud around 1:30 pm.

The chilling footage shows the assailants closing in on Mohol, with one firing at point-blank range, and another shooting him in the shoulder.

Following the attack, the gangster collapsed on the road. In the video, people at a nearby house are also seen rushing to their balconies after hearing the gunshots. The entire saga triggered neighbours to rush to the gangster's aid.

Despite their efforts, Mohol succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Kothrud.

Eight suspects arrested

A police official reportedly said that eight suspects were swiftly apprehended from a vehicle on the Pune-Satara road.

Among the seized items were three pistols, three magazines, and five rounds of ammunition. Officials are suspicious that an internal gang strife fueled the deadly attack.

In the grim scene, three to four assailants opened fire on the gangster.

Sharad Mohol, a central figure in multiple criminal cases, including murder and dacoity, had faced charges related to the killing of alleged Indian Mujahideen agent Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside Yerawada jail. Gangster #SharadMohol was shot dead by members of his gang in #Pune yesterday over a financial dispute.



A video has now emerged that shows a group of men firing at Sharad Mohol from close range in a narrow lane in Pune's #Kothrud.



As Sharad Mohol falls to the ground after being… pic.twitter.com/KfthqI9Cff — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 6, 2024 × However, he was acquitted in that particular case.

Authorities believe that Mohol's demise resulted from an internal power struggle within his gang which revolved around territory and money.

Maharashtra's Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, dismissed the incident as a gang war and said, “As our government knows how to deal with such notorious elements, no one dares to get involved in a gang war."