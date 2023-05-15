India: Woman shot dead at gurdwara complex in Punjab's Patiala

A woman was shot dead on the premises of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Punjab's Patiala on Sunday night (May 14), according to a report by the news agency PTI. As per the police, the victim- Parminder Kaur, 32, was allegedly consuming alcohol near the Sarovar- holy water tank.

The police said that Kaur was taken to the gurdwara manager's room where a man standing nearby took out a pistol and shot her. She died on the spot.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said the man, identified as Nirmaljit Singh Saini, was arrested. He is a resident of Urban Estate in Patiala and was a regular visitor to the Gurdwara.

"Parminder Kaur was having liquor near the Sarovar of Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib. When the sangat noticed this, they decided to take her to the manager's office. However, one person, Nirmaljeet Singh Saini, present there shot her in a fit of anger," SSP Sharma said, PTI reported.

Sharma said that Saini fired five rounds at Kaur with his 32-bore licenced revolver, adding the weapon was recovered and the matter was being further investigated.

The gurdwara attendant was also injured in the firing. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

