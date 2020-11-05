India will be a global manufacturing hub soon, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged global investors to invest in India's infrastructure and manufacturing sector as his government aims to attract up to $1.5 trillion into ports, roads and other projects.

"If you want returns with reliability, India is the place to be," Modi told a virtual conference of 20 major global investors, including pension funds.

He said India would offer lower tax rates, tax incentives to manufacturers along with ease of doing business while following a path of fiscal prudence.

Speaking at virtual Global Investor Roundtable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India will be a global manufacturing powerhouse soon.

The Prime Minister said, "Through this year, as India bravely fought the global pandemic, the world saw India's national character. The world also saw India's true strengths."

"We will do whatever it takes to make India engine of global growth resurgence. India offers democracy, demography, demand and diversity," he added.



Talking about the situation of coronavirus in a country he said that India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring eco stability.

(With inputs from agencies)