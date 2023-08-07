India: WhatsApp group admin arrested over 'derogatory' comment on UP CM

A man who was admin of a WhatsApp group was arrested in north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (August 5) after an alleged 'derogatory' comment about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was made in Bhadohi. The police said that the 'derogatory' comment had surfaced on social media.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said a comment against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gone viral on social media on August 4.

The arrested man has been identified as Sahabuddin Ansari, as reported by Press Trust of India (PTI). The report added that the person who posted the 'derogatory' comment was named Muslim Ansari and that he was absconding.

PTI quoted SHO Ajay Kumra Seth who said that police had received the complaint in this matter on August 4 through Twitter. He said that a screenshot of the derogatory comment has been obtained.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Sahabuddin Ansari and Muslim Ansari under various sections of the IPC, IT Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The police have said that the name of the WhatsApp group is 'Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi' which translates to 'Municipal Council of Bhadohi'. Members of the group reportedly include almost all the corporators of Bhadohi's municipal council as well as members of the public. The WhatsApp group was formed with a purpose of addressing the problems faced by the common people.

The police have said that this is not the official group of corporators.

(With inputs from agencies)

