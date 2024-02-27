India: West Bengal governor seeks immediate arrest in Sandeshkhali violence issue

CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal state in India has asked the state government to file a report within 72 hours in case it fails to arrest Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh during this time. Sheikh is accused of sexual crimes and land grab in Sandeshkhali in the state.

Calcutta High Court has already directed the police in state to arrest Sheikh.

“In the light of the decision of the Calcutta High Court, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali incidents, Shajahan Shiekh, may be arrested immediately, failing which reasons for the same may be reported within 72 hours,” Bose wrote to the state government as reported by the Press Trust of India.

"The veracity of a reported incident of a child being thrown by miscreants may be looked into and if found to be correct, strict action may be taken and report submitted," Bose's letter read.

Several arrests have already been made. Those arrested include alleged associates of Sheikh like Shibapada Hazra and Uttam Sardar. Sheikh himself however, has been evading his arrest since January 5. On that day Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had arrived at his premises in Sandeshkhali to carry out a raid. The officials were attacked by Sheikh's supporters.

Just a few days ago, the governor submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry.

The Sandeshkhali issue has cropped up just months before general elections in India. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is on the backfoot and has had to switch to damage control mode after allegations against party leaders. Some of those accused have been removed from posts within the party.

“I have always believed in this and those who are with me in TMC, I would also like them to believe in this too. Else go home or join other political parties. I have no problem. You cannot deprive the people while in TMC,” said West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.