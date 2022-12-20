India: US Marines deliver holiday gifts for underprivileged children in Chennai

In a gesture aimed at spreading cheer and joy in the festive season, American government officials in an Indian city donated gifts, and toys to a child-welfare organisation. US Marines and Judith Ravin, US Consul General, Chennai, delivered new toys, school supplies, sports equipment, clothes and books for 50 children, in the southern Indian city.

Being carried out as part of the US Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" initiative, the year 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of this charitable programme, intended to spread a message of hope and cheer during the year-end holiday season. One US Marine stated, "The holiday season is an apt time to contribute to the community we live in. My fellow Marines and I are so happy to have the opportunity to spread the joy of the Toys for Tots tradition in Chennai."

US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin thanked Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children Founder and child rights activist Dr Virgil D. Sami for her commitment to the shared vision for a just society. Arunodhaya is a Chennai-based NGO working towards the elimination of child labour in all forms; the protection of child workers and street children who have been victims of abuse; and strengthening and support of their families.