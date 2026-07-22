/India, US discuss trade, security in Manila meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Philippine capital, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties amid ongoing global challenges. The meeting took place on the sidelines of ASEAN-related ministerial gatherings in Manila, where both top diplomats are attending high-level discussions involving Southeast Asian nations and the Quad grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar described the discussions as centred on priority areas within the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. These included trade and tariffs, energy, defence and security, critical minerals and artificial intelligence. The two sides also exchanged views on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

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Relations between New Delhi and Washington have faced recent strains over trade. Last year, the US imposed tariffs on Indian goods, partly linked to India's purchases of Russian oil. Officials from both countries have now been working towards an interim trade agreement to address these issues and expand market access.

The two leaders have met several times in recent months, including in New Delhi, reflecting sustained high-level engagement despite differences on issues such as tariffs and energy imports. The India-US partnership has deepened significantly over the past 2 decades, spanning defence sales, technology collaboration and people-to-people ties. Trade volumes have grown, though imbalances and tariff barriers remain points of negotiation.