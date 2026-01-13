/India unveils logo, website for BRICS Presidency 2026 — Check theme and key details

India on Tuesday officially unveiled the logo and website for its BRICS Presidency 2026, marking the beginning of preparation for its upcoming leadership of the bloc. The launch was held in New Delhi and attended by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who laid out India’s priorities for the year ahead.

The logo shows Indian identity and the collective nature of BRICS, with the overall shape inspired by the lotus, India’s national flower. At the centre of the design is the internal petals of the lotus forming two hands joined in a Namaste. The five petals are coloured in such a way that they represent the founding BRICS members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, emphasising unity among diverse countries.

The logo captures the diversity and unity of BRICS

Speaking at the event, S Jaishankar said the logo and website highlight the importance of capacity-building, innovation and sustainable development for shared progress. He added that the logo captures the diversity and unity of BRICS, while the India BRICS website will function as a central platform during the country’s chairship, offering updates on meetings, initiatives and outcomes, and facilitating timely information-sharing and wider engagement.

The External Affairs Minister added that India’s BRICS chairship would aim to harness the potential of BRICS countries for greater global welfare. He stated that India will lead in 2026 at a crucial moment, as BRICS completes 20 years since its founding.

Over the years, he said, "BRICS has steadily evolved into a significant platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing economies, expanding its agenda and membership while remaining focused on people-centric development, dialogue and practical cooperation."