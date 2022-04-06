India: Two terrorists killed in Tral encounter in Kashmir

In India, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Tral area. Jammu and Kashmir police said that the terrorists belonged to Ansar Ul Gazwatul Hind and Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit.

The encounter started in the early hours today when security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Cordon and search operation was launched and during the search operation, terrorists fired on security forces resulting in a gun battle.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also stated that the same terrorists were involved in the killing of a sarpanch recently in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar.

"AGuH terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT’s terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in Tral. Before shifting to Tral area both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Police.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's DG Dilbagh Singh had said that 42 terrorists were killed in the last 3 months in the Kashmir Valley. He also said that 32 Foreign terrorists mostly Pakistani’s were killed in the year 2021.

''In the past three months we have killed 42 terrorists and we are also acting against a lot of OGW's.32 foreign terrorists were killed in 2021 who had come from Pakistan. This year also we have managed to kill a good number of foreign terrorists," said Dilbagh Singh, DGP JK Police.

The security forces have intensified operations across the valley after a spate of attacks took place in South Kashmir.