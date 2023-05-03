India: Two terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter, search operation continues

The Indian army said, "A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in this rugged and extremely difficult area. A number of additional ambushes including those of the Indian Army and SOG Kupwara were placed along the likely routes of infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights. Early morning on 03 May at around 08.30 AM, terrorists were sited by the troops having infiltrated onto their own side of the Line of Control. An intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of two terrorists,” said the Indian army.



According to security forces, the bodies of two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines and a huge quantity of war-like stores. A further extensive search of the area is under progress.



“Identity of terrorists and affiliated terrorist groups is being ascertained. This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of close synergy between the Indian Army, JKP and all agencies. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony of the area,” said the Indian Army.