India: Two labourers shot at and injured by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

In India, two non-local labourers were shot at by terrorists in the Dialgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Both were shifted to the hospital in an injured state and are being treated for bullet injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir's police said that the terrorist fired upon two non-local labourers, one from Bihar and the other one from Nepal. The labourers were working at a private SAPS school in the Bondialgam area of Anantnag district.

"At about 1900hrs, police received information about a terror incident at Wanihama area of Anantnag. Senior police officers reached the spot. Preliminary investigations revealed that terrorist had fired upon two outside labourers, working at a private School (SAPS) at Wanihama area of Anantnag," said Vijay Kumar, the ADGP Police.

"They have been identified as Bekuu Ram, a resident of Bihar, & Tej Bahadur, a resident of Nepal. In this terror incident, both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment," Kumar added.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, both the victims were called by terrorists to come out for some work and the moment they came out, terrorists fired upon them with a pistol.

ADGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar said, "This cowardice and inhumane act of terrorism is being investigated on top priority and the terrorists involved in this terror crime would be brought to justice soon. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on."

Meanwhile, J&K Police in Pulwama along with Army (44RR) and CRPF (183Bn) at a checkpoint established at Khamri Chowk area of Pulwama have arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar, son of Ali Mohd Dar, resident of Arigam Pulwama. Police said that incriminating materials and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession.

