India: Two air force jets crash near Morena in Madhya Pradesh

Two aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF)- Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 crashed near Morena in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (January 28). The aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. Defence sources told WION that an IAF court of inquiry will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Sukhoi-30 had two pilots while the Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. The sources said initial reports suggested that the two pilots were safe while an air force chopper was reaching the location of the third pilot soon.

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh was in touch with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and the air force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023 ×

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Raksha Mantri enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely," the defence sources further told the news agency.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, tweeted that he directed the local administration to cooperate with the air force in quick rescue and relief work.

मुरैना के कैलारस के पास वायुसेना के सुखोई-30 और मिराज-2000 विमानों के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद है। मैंने स्थानीय प्रशासन को त्वरित बचाव एवं राहत कार्य में वायुसेना के सहयोग के निर्देश दिए हैं। विमानों के पायलट के सुरक्षित होने की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 28, 2023 ×

Further details are awaited.

Another crash reported from Rajasthan: Report

In separate news, another aircraft crash was reported in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Initially, Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said that it was a charter jet. However, defence sources later confirmed that it was an IAF aircraft, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

"Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in," Bharatpur DSP told the news agency. Further details are awaited here as well.

