India train shooting: Constable forced victim to walk at gunpoint before firing, investigation reveals

Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh, who is accused of shooting and killing four individuals on a Jaipur-Mumbai train on Monday (July 31), reportedly compelled one of the victims to walk two train coaches down to the pantry car before fatally shooting him, according to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official familiar with the investigation.

Singh, aged 33, stands accused of using his automatic weapon to fatally shoot his senior RPF colleague Tika Ram Meena and three passengers aboard a moving train near Palghar railway station in India's Maharashtra state.

The official shared that Singh forced a passenger named Syed S, who was in coach B2, to move at gunpoint towards the pantry car, where he fatally shot him. They moved through coaches B2 and B1 as fellow passengers witnessed the shocking scene.

How did the scene unfold?

As per police reports, Singh initially shot his senior colleague Meena at close range shortly after the train passed Vaitarna station. He then killed a 60-year-old passenger identified as Abdul Kaderbhai within the same compartment. Subsequently, he moved through four more coaches, killing two additional passengers.

After the incident, Singh placed his assault weapon against a seat and proceeded to deliver a hate-filled speech targeting Muslims. He encouraged passengers to record this speech on their phones for media consumption.

Once the train stopped, Singh exited near Mira Road station, following the activation of the emergency chain by a passenger. He fired some shots toward the train and discarded his rifle on the tracks before attempting to flee. However, he was apprehended near Mira Road station.

Investigation by GRP going on

The GRP announced plans to examine CCTV footage from the train as part of their ongoing investigation. The railway board established a five-member committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

According to media reports, when RPF personnel boarded the train in Surat, Singh reportedly expressed discomfort during the journey. While he wished to disembark at Valsad, ASI Meena attempted to convince him to complete his duty. After conversing with a senior RPF official through control, Singh was instructed to fulfil his duty and undergo a medical examination upon reaching Mumbai Central, their final destination.

Although the accused's medical examination has been conducted, his motives behind the shootings remain unclear. Authorities are also gathering information from other passengers who may have witnessed Chetan Singh wreaking havoc inside the train. A Mumbai court has remanded Singh into police custody until August 7th.