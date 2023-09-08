India to seize properties of terrorists living in Pak-occupied Kashmir

Terrorists from India’s Jammu and Kashmir region who have taken shelter in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon see their properties getting seized by the authorities, as per media reports.

The J&K administration has already initiated the process of declaring them “proclaimed offenders" and attaching their properties.

"Traitors to the nation... the people who have taken shelter in Pakistan after being involved in terrorist activities (in India) are now trying to promote terrorism from there," Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of J&K Police was quoted as saying by NDTV. He added that data about these militants was ready.

Action already started

Singh further added that the action had already been initiated in the Doda district, where at least 16 people have already been declared proclaimed offenders who earlier took refuge in PoK.

Watch: Sopore: Hub of India's apple production, main stakeholder in Kashmir's Horticulture business

"Few days ago in Doda range, action was initiated against such traitors. Their properties have been attached and they have been declared fugitives," Singh said.

Notably, properties of those accused of sheltering terrorists here in free Kashmir is also being attached, with officials clarifying that those who were forced or threatened to shelter terrorists will be spared from government action.

"I hope you will not give protection or support to such elements. The rest of the job will be done by the police and security forces. Don't give shelter. It is because of terrorism that people in J&K have been living in fear for decades," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Tuesday.

How many people could be targeted?

According to the intelligence wing of the J&K police, a list has already been prepared featuring over 4,200 such terrorists living in PoK since 1990. The details of their properties have already been shared with the Inspector-General of Registrations and Revenue.

Brief history

In 1990, thousands of youth crossed the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for arms training. Pakistan trained all of them to later return to India and stage terror activities.

Over the past three decades, over 23,000 terrorists have been neutralised by security forces.