India to launch coronavirus vaccine for public use by August 15: Reports

India's first indigenous Covid-19 antibody (BBV152 COVID immunization) might be launched by August 15.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that it is planning to fast track the human clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine which is being developed in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, in a letter to the heads of the selected institutions, informed them that it has partnered with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to fast-track clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine).

"The vaccine is being derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine," he wrote.

The ICMR has selected 12 institutes, including one from Odisha, for the clinical trial of the country's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

The 12 institutes have been asked by the ICMR to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine as it is being considered as one of the top priority projects which are being monitored at the topmost level of the government.

The institutes selected for the clinical trial are Bhubaneswar's IMS and SUM Hospital, and other institutes are located in Visakhapatnam, Rohtak, New Delhi, Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur, Gorakhpur, Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad, Arya Nagar, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Goa.

(With inputs from agencies)