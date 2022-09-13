India to host G20 summit on September 9 and 10 in 2023

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the nation will assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. During the year-long presidency. India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings of the influential group.

India will host the summit of leaders of the world's twenty largest economies next year in New Delhi between September 9-10.

The MEA statement released on Tuesday read: "Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022. The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi."

The G20 (or Group of Twenty) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The group comprises of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Apart from the members, there is a tradition of the G20 presidency to invite some guest countries and International Organizations (IOs) to its G20 meetings and summit.

The MEA statement noted that India will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries, as well as ISA (International Solar Alliance), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and ADB (Asian Development Bank) as guest IOs.

