Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 22:43 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 22:43 IST
India to get its own bunker-buster? Agni-5 missile to get 7,500 kg warhead to destroy deeply buried enemy targets

Agni-5 missile to get 7,500 kg warhead to destroy deeply buried enemy targets Photograph: (Reuters)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is modifying the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to turn it into a bunker-busting weapon.

India has started building a new version of its powerful Agni-5 missile, designed specifically to destroy deeply buried enemy targets. The advanced missile will be able to carry a massive warhead and penetrate fortified underground facilities, India Today has reported.

DRDO builds new missile to destroy underground military sites

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is modifying the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to turn it into a bunker-busting weapon. The upgraded missile will reportedly carry a warhead weighing up to 7,500 kg, capable of penetrating 80 to 100 metres underground, the report said.

This marks a major shift from India’s current missile capabilities, which are aimed at conventional surface-level targets. The new missile will be used to target enemy command centres, missile silos, and nuclear infrastructure hidden beneath layers of reinforced concrete.

Inspired by recent US strikes on Iran

The development comes shortly after the United States launched a surprise airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities using Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs on June 22. B-2 bombers were used to drop bunker-buster bombs on nuclear enrichment sites at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Unlike the US, which relies on large, expensive aircraft to deliver such bombs, India is taking a different route by creating a missile-based system with greater flexibility and faster response time.

Two versions of the missile in the works

According to the report, two different Agni-5 variants are currently being developed:

• An airburst variant for striking above-ground targets

• A deep-penetration version aimed at underground infrastructure

Both versions are expected to feature hypersonic speed, potentially reaching between Mach 8 and Mach 20. However, the range of the upgraded missiles would be reduced to around 2,500 kilometres, as the focus shifts from long-distance deterrence to precision strike capability.

