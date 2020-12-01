India test fires anti-ship version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The test was conducted as part of the trials being conducted by the Indian Navy. A land-attack version supersonic cruise missile was also successfully test-fired earlier this week.

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory.

The test was the part of the trials conducted by the Indian Navy.

The test comes on the backdrop of a series of missile launches in the recent past. A test was also undertaken on November 25 by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The fastest cruise missile in its class, BrahMos has a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

“The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km,” sources said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world’s fastest operational system in its class. The DRDO recently extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

