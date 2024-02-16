India: Tejashwi Yadav takes the wheel as Rahul Gandhi drives Bihar forward in 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav accompanied Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Sasaram during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' Mr. Yadav drove the lead jeep as the yatra progressed through Sasaram, with the RJD leader expressing his gratitude to his ally in a social media post.

Tejashwi Yadav is slated to join Rahul Gandhi on stage during a public meeting in Kaimur at Dhaneychha. This marks the first time Mr. Yadav will share the stage with Mr. Gandhi in Bihar since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Senior Party leader Jairam Ramesh outlined the day's agenda, stating that Rahul Gandhi would engage in discussions with farmer leaders in Rohtas. Later in the afternoon, around 2:30 pm, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address a gathering in Kaimur. Subsequently, the yatra will move into Uttar Pradesh at 5 pm.

Expansion into Uttar Pradesh

The yatra is set to enter Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli at 4 pm and will continue in the state until the evening of February 25, with a two-day hiatus on February 22 and 23.

During the yatra's stop in Bihar's Aurangabad, Rahul Gandhi commended the Supreme Court's decision to annul electoral bonds. He pledged to conduct a financial survey nationwide if elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra arrives in Bihar amidst shifting political alliances, notably Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, prompting Congress to strengthen its presence.

Also watch | Manipur: One killed as mob of 300 people storm SP office in Churachandpur Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to join the yatra as it enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. She will join her brother Rahul Gandhi in Chandauli after the yatra transitions from Bihar.

Spanning 6,700 km across 15 states, the East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra aims to promote the message of "nyay" (justice) while engaging with citizens along the route.