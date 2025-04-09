In a tragic incident, a gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur claimed two lives, including a 14-month-old child, and injured 14 others on Monday (Apr 7). Two children were in critical condition after the incident.

Fire claims lives of two

The unfortunate accident occurred in a home near Miyan ki Masjid in the Gulabsagar area. Reports claim that the explosion was triggered by a gas leak while the food was being prepared.

The fire spread through the kitchen and the adjacent room quickly, with the smoke filling the three-storeyed house. A 19-year-old girl and a 14-month-old baby lost their lives.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar, Sadia, one of the victims, was reading Namaz in a room on the second floor of the building when the fire broke out. The family members searched for her for two hours while her condition deteriorated due to smoke inhalation.

जोधपुर में गैस सिलेंडर लीक, घर-दुकान में भयानक आग लगी, आग से 12 लोग झुलसे 2 की हालत गंभीर... pic.twitter.com/RPTuPHD8Y0 — Gaurav Kumar (@gaurav1307kumar) April 7, 2025

A relative told the Hindi daily, she managed to call her uncle and inform him where she was. Her uncle, along with firefighters, rushed to save her. Initially, she walked out of the room but realised she had forgotten her hijab and went back to retrieve it. However, a burning door fell on her, trapping her. Though rescuers pulled her out, she died on the way to the hospital due to severe burn injuries.

Sadia had been observing a veil since she was 11 years old and had been studying Islamic teachings. According to reports, the family was preparing to undertake the on April 10.

