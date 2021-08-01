India takes over UN Security Council presidency for August  

India has taken over the UN Security Council presidency for the month of August, during which the global body is set to host signature events in three major areas of peacekeeping, maritime security and counter-terrorism.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti, is representing the country for the influential position at the council.

Indian presidency’s first working day will be on August 2 when Tirumurti is likely to hold a press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on the body's programme of work for the month.

In a tweet, Tirumurti announced, “India takes over the Presidency for August”. He also thanked Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nicolas de Rivière for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

French and Russian ambassadors congratulated India on the occasion. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said on Twitter, “Delighted that India is today taking over UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping and counter terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today’s many ongoing crisis.”

Delighted that India is today taking over UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today's many ongoing crises.

Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India, tweeted: “Congratulations on India's taking over the UNSC presidency! Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping and counter terrorism. Expecting fruitful and effective work. Wishing many happy returns and all the success!”

Congratulations on India's taking over the UNSC presidency! Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful & effective work. Wishing many happy returns & all the success!

As the president of the top UN body for August, India has the power to decide the agenda for the month, coordinate important meetings and other related issues. India began its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, for a two-year period starting January 1, 2021.

In a video message on the eve of India assuming the rotating presidency, Tirumurti had said, "It is a singular honour for us to be presiding over the Security Council the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day."

India has been president of the body in June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011, November 2012.