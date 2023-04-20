India: Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's application seeking stay on his conviction in 2019 defamation case

A Surat court on Thursday (April 20) rejected the application filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case on the "Modi surname" remark. The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi's application for relief pending his appeal against a lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail in the case.

Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, will now have to appeal in the Gujarat High Court or the Supreme Court against the Surat Court's order.

On April 3, the Surat Sessions Court granted bail to Gandhi, who had filed an appeal following his conviction in the case.

While granting bail to him, the court also issued notices to complainant Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi and the state government on the Congress leader`s plea for a stay on his conviction. It heard both parties and then reserved the order for April 20.

The defamation case is related to a remark Gandhi made using "Modi" during a rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname," Gandhi said during the rally in Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party would continue to avail all options still available under the law. "Dr A M Singhvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi's appeal at 4 pm," Ramesh added.

