Ahead of Karnataka polls, Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP state government 'immersed in corruption'

Addressing a rally in Kolar, a city in the southwest Indian state of Karnataka, former MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led centre for not providing due representation to the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) in government jobs. Kolar is the site of the infamous, controversial speech from 2019 that recently got Gandhi disqualified as a member of Parliament (MP) last month.

The Indian National Congress (INC) leader, as per ANI, launched a slew of attacks against the ruling government and also announced poll promises.

"If the Congress party is voted to power in Karnataka, then we will provide 200 units of free electricity to every family, Rs 2000 every month to women, a total of 10 Kg rice per month to every family, Rs 3000 to every graduate till two years and Rs 1500 monthly to diploma holders," said Rahul Gandhi.

"If you [BJP] can give thousands of crores of rupees to Adani, then we can give the money to poor, women, and youths. You helped Adani wholeheartedly, and we will wholeheartedly help the people of the state," he added.

"Disqualify me, put me in jail, do anything, doesn't matter," said Gandhi as he alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka was "immersed in corruption."

Gandhi pointed to the indifference being meted out to the OBC community, which are present in larger number but whose representation in government jobs were less.

He said that "reservation for SC/STs should be proportional to their population," and that the union government "should lift 50 per cent cap in reservation."

Replying to allegations that he had insulted the OBC community with his Modi surname remark, the Congress leader said that the representation of OBC and Dalits in the central government is not in line with their population.

He also called on the BJP government to release the caste census report commissioned by his party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011.

"Only seven per cent of secretaries in central government offices are from OBC and SC/ST communities. Modiji, you talk about (the welfare of) OBCs. Let us know what their share is in the population. If you don't do this, it is an insult to OBC communities."

Back in 2019, Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Kolar had remarked, "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?."

This statement landed him in trouble, and recently he was found guilty in a defamation case over it, and sentenced to two years in prison. The prison sentence became the grounds for Gandhi's disqualification as an MP.

Urging people to vote for Congress in Karnataka's upcoming elections, Gandhi said "Aap Apna Kaam Karo, Hum Apna Kaam Karenge (You do your work and we will do ours)." Karnataka goes to Assembly polls on May 10. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE