India has summoned a senior Russian diplomat, Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to protest the deaths of four Indian seafarers in a Russian missile strike on a commercial cargo vessel departing Ukraine's Odesa port.

The Guinea-Bissau-flagged bulk carrier MV Golden Leo was hit on the evening of 19 July as it left the southern Ukrainian port, amid ongoing Russian attacks on Black Sea shipping. The vessel had 17 crew members on board, including five Indians. Four Indian nationals were killed and one remains critically injured in hospital.

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India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong condemnation on Monday describing the incident as an unacceptable attack on civilian shipping. "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," the statement read.

The incident has highlighted the growing risks faced by thousands of Indian seafarers who form a significant part of the global merchant navy workforce.