Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /India summons Russian Charge d'Affaires after Russian strike kills four Indian crew on Black Sea cargo ship

India summons Russian Charge d'Affaires after Russian strike kills four Indian crew on Black Sea cargo ship

Siddhant Sibbal
Authored By Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:43 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:03 IST
India summons Russian Charge d'Affaires after Russian strike kills four Indian crew on Black Sea cargo ship

India summoned a senior Russian diplomat

Story highlights

India summoned a senior Russian diplomat after four Indian seafarers were killed and another critically injured in a Russian missile strike on the cargo vessel MV Golden Leo near Ukraine's Odesa port. The MEA condemned the attack on civilian shipping as unacceptable 

India has summoned a senior Russian diplomat, Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to protest the deaths of four Indian seafarers in a Russian missile strike on a commercial cargo vessel departing Ukraine's Odesa port.

The Guinea-Bissau-flagged bulk carrier MV Golden Leo was hit on the evening of 19 July as it left the southern Ukrainian port, amid ongoing Russian attacks on Black Sea shipping. The vessel had 17 crew members on board, including five Indians. Four Indian nationals were killed and one remains critically injured in hospital.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong condemnation on Monday describing the incident as an unacceptable attack on civilian shipping. "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," the statement read.

The incident has highlighted the growing risks faced by thousands of Indian seafarers who form a significant part of the global merchant navy workforce.

In the past, India has summoned Iran, US diplomats after killing of Indian seafarers in West Asia.

About the Author

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal, covers diplomacy and defence for WION since 2018. He has been charting Indian diplomacy, including India's rise on the global stage. He has covered major internati...Read More

Trending Topics