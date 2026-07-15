/PM Modi prevented nuclear attack on Ukraine in 2022? Poland minister makes BIG claims about Putin's plans, Indian PM's role

Making an explosive claim, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski on Tuesday (July 14) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was about to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022. Giving credit to the Indian Prime Minister for stopping such a fateful event, he said that it was PM Narendra Modi who played a key role in stopping Putin. Calling him a “very well-known world statesman”, he said that Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him. The Polish leader also exuded confidence that PM Modi can exert influence to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

What the Polish minister said?

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Speaking to news agency ANI," I mentioned the role Prime Minister Modi played in stopping Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022. But it's true, Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who actually can exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to stop this conflict," he said. He added, “President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him.” Explaining India's role, he said, "Everybody is against escalation, not only India with Prime Minister Modi but also China's Xi Jinping. It's important, especially when it comes from countries that are not seen as hostile to Russia. India's role here is crucial," he said.

Putin's praise for India

The statement by the Polish minister came after Putin praised India as a "great country" and defended New Delhi's independent foreign policy. The Russian president also slammed the United States for attempting to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, saying such moves are "detrimental" to bilateral and international relations. In an address to the media at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin said, "We are glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries. It's a great country. It's only natural it (India) develops its economy in accordance with its interest with those countries that it deems necessary