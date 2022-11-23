India successfully tests intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3

India on Wednesday (November 23) successfully carried out the training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-3 from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, the defence ministry confirmed in a statement.

The news agencies reported that sources in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) revealed that the missile lifted off from launch pad No.4 of the Integrated Test Range located on the island at 9.12am (IST).

In a statement, the Indian defence ministry said: "India carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on November 23, 2022."

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system," the statement added.

