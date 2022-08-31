India submits updated NDCs to United Nations

Ahead of the 27th International Climate Conference, India has reiterated its commitment to adopt a climate-friendly and cleaner path to combat climate change.

Recently, India’s environment ministry submitted its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) on climate change under the Paris Agreement to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) recently, in which it listed out several goals.

India has updated three out of eight NDCs. One of them is reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030, from 2005 level.

India said that it will “put forward and further propagate a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, including through a mass movement for ‘LIFE’– ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ as a key to combating climate change.”

The third update is to achieve about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030, with the help of transfer of technology and low-cost international finance including from Green Climate Fund (GCF).

“This update to India’s existing NDC is a step forward towards our long-term goal of reaching net-zero by 2070,” Indian government said while reaffirming its commitment to the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement on climate change.

India made the updates to the NDCs which were last submitted to the UNFCCC in 2015, for the period up to 2030.

Other NDCs include adopting a climate-friendly and a cleaner path than the one followed hitherto by others at corresponding level of economic development; creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tons of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030; mobilizing domestic and new and additional funds from developed countries to implement the above mitigation and adaptation actions in view of the resource required and the resource gap.

India also aims to better adapt to climate change by enhancing investments in development programmes in sectors vulnerable to climate change, particularly agriculture, water resources, Himalayan region, coastal regions, health and disaster management.

“To build capacities, create domestic framework and international architecture for quick diffusion of cutting-edge climate technology in India and for joint collaborative R&D for such future technologies,” is another NDC of India.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in COP26 in Glasgow announced that the country will become net zero by 2070.

Recently, former United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-Moon had said that 2070 is too far and that India should aim to become net-zero by 2050.

Indian government says, “India’s NDC is ambitious, and it is a significant contribution towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. Environmentally sustainable, low carbon initiatives are underpinning all key sectors of the Indian economy.”

UNFCCC COP27 is scheduled to be held in November this year in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

