India: Student activists face legal action for allegedly throwing shoes at convoy of Kerala CM

A case was registered against four student activists in the Indian state of Kerala for throwing shoes at the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to a report by the news agency PTI on Monday (Dec 11), Kuruppampady police have registered a case against the activists belonging to the Kerala Students Union (KSU) under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Sections 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

KSU is the student wing of the Congress party. The incident (of throwing shoes) occurred on Sunday when Chief Minister Vijayan's convoy was on its way to Kothamangalam from Perumbavoor.

'Don't encourage throwing shoes, but...'

Congress leader V D Satheesan, who is also the leader of the opposition in Kerala, condemned Sunday's incident by saying that throwing shoes was not a democratic way of protest and it was an emotional outburst.

"We will not encourage such acts," Satheesan said. However, he pointed out that CM Vijayan was making a mockery of the police department "by charging an attempt to murder case for just throwing a shoe."

The report further said that the KSU denied certain news reports that it would continue throwing shoes as part of a protest and said it was not a democratic manner of protest.