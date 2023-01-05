India: Srinagar witnesses coldest night of the season at minus 6.4°C, MeT says temperature to drop further.

Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under harsh cold wave conditions with temperatures recording below zero degrees. Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night with minimum temperature at -6.4°C. Due to the severe cold conditions, parts of Dal Lake had frozen making it difficult for the people living on the lake to move around. However, the tourists were enjoying the visuals of the frozen lake.

The tourist resort in South Kashmir's Pahalgam recorded the temperature at -9.2°C. While in Awantipora, the temperature was recorded at -8.2°C. The famous Ski resort, Gulmarg recorded the temperature at -7.5°C.

The local population of the Kashmir Valley is facing difficulties due to the intense cold weather. However, it is a visual treat for the tourists coming to Kashmir to experience the cold weather and snow-clad mountains. And it is for the first time such a number of tourists are staying in the houseboats on Dal Lake during the extreme winter.

The coldest place in India, Ladakh, is witnessing extreme cold waves as well. The temperature in Leh was recorded at Leh -15.2°C while in Kargil the lowest temperature was recorded at -16.9°C. The second coldest place in the world, Drass recorded the minimum temperature at -23.9°C.

Kashmir's coldest period known as Chillai-Kalan is a 40-day long period starting from December 21. However, the winters don't end with this 40-day period, but it is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

The Met Department has predicted clear weather till January 7, which will result in a further drop in the temperature across the region. From January 8th to January 10th, the weather is expected to be cloudy with the possibility of snowfall and rain in the region.